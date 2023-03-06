11,678 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

