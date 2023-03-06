15,251 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

