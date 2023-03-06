20,956 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,787,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 991,575 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $10.86 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

