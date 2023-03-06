2,274 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,274 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,162 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Insider Activity

DKS opened at $132.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.16.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.