25,841 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Trading Up 2.0 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.