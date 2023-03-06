31,359 Shares in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,009,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 97,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,373.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 873,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

