3,360 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

