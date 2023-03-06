37,974 Shares in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.52% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMFM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 165.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000.

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EMFM opened at $18.62 on Monday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Company Profile

The Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging and frontier markets, excluding BRIC, Taiwan and South Korea. EMFM was launched on Nov 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

