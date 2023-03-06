Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Loop Capital

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

