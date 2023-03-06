ABM Industries (ABM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.40-$3.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.40-3.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.82 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

