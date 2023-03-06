Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 703.0 days.

Aedifica Price Performance

Shares of AEDFF opened at $92.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEDFF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Stories

