aelf Achieves Market Cap of $161.57 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $161.57 million and $21.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004603 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002053 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

