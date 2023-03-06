Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of AEZS stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.