Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

