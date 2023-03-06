Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Agora has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. Trikon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Agora in the second quarter worth about $2,138,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Agora by 60.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Agora by 420.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Agora

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

