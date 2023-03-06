AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of AGFS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
AGFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
