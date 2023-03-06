AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

About AgroFresh Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.