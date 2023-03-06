Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance
Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
