Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

