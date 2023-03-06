Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Update

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

