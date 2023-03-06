Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

