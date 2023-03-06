Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alcoa by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 190,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

