Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
