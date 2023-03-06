Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,794.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,211 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,381,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,329,215 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,084,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,181,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452,549 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

