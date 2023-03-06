Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 648.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

