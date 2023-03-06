AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

