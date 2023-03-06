AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 55.9% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,646,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

