AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,270 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,536. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

