Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 70,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

