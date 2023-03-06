Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.