América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after acquiring an additional 529,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

