American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of American Financial Group worth $116,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

