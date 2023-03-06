Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 51,346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,099.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

