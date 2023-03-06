Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

AMKR stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,046,250 shares of company stock worth $51,956,355 over the last ninety days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 836,109 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

