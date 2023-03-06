AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $89.93 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

