Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in February

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,234,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 2,541,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,343.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMFPF. Barclays upped their target price on Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.91) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplifon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Amplifon Stock Performance

AMFPF opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

