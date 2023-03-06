Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $19.84

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Stock Up 2.4 %

Euronav Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EURN opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Stories

