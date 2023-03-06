Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) PT at $15.75

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,682 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 562,235 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

