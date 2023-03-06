Analyzing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 2.13 -$90.87 million ($2.56) -0.43 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 382.24 -$36.12 million ($0.42) -4.10

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jounce Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -75.51% -64.89% Candel Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -13.13%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jounce Therapeutics and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 638.74%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 500.78%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Jounce Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

