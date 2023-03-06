Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $613.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.