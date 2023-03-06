Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.6 %

ANZU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $8,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $10,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 523,933 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,507,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

