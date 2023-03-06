Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,944,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $654,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

