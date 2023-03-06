Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.90 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after buying an additional 66,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

