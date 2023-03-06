Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get Aravive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aravive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Stock Performance

Aravive Company Profile

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.35.

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Further Reading

