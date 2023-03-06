Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.68 million, a P/E ratio of 426.81 and a beta of 0.52.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

