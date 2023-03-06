Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCEGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.68 million, a P/E ratio of 426.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students.It operates through the following Core and Supplemental segments. The Core segment offers solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.