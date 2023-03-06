Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 25.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.7 %

ARHS stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arhaus Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

