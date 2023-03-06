Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Arko

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 174,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Arko by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 450,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Trading Up 3.5 %

ARKO opened at $8.88 on Monday. Arko has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

