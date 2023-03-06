Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $189.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

