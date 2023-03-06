Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 6.1 %

ASXC opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.81. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 575,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 240,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.