Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) versus Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Financial Analysis

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Amada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.54 billion 1.55 $426.91 million N/A N/A Amada $2.79 billion N/A $247.15 million $2.77 12.41

Aspen Pharmacare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Amada 8.86% 6.14% 4.84%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Amada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aspen Pharmacare pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amada pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Pharmacare and Amada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Amada 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Amada beats Aspen Pharmacare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis. The Manufacturing segment relates to the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished dose form products to third-party customers. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Amada

AMADA Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others. The Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine division offers integrated solutions from machines through control software, peripheral devices and consumables to maintenance service. The Metal Cutting Machine division provides steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges and other structures. The Machine Tools division provides the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The Stamping Press division engages in the sale of stamping presses. The Precision Welding Machine division provides precision welding and processing solutions for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) displays, personal computers, medical devices, and numerous other products. The Others segment includes real estate and automobile leasing, and golf course management services. The company was founded by Isamu Amad

