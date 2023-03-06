Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARZGY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.28.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
Shares of ARZGY opened at $9.90 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
