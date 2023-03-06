Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 132 ($1.59) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

